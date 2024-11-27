Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $471,000 Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.44.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVBF. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

