Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $490,000 Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 73.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $645,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,403.52. This trade represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

