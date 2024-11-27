Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 473,746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 391,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 297,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 359,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 138,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 136,273 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $914.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

