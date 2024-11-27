Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 86.5% in November

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the October 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of ATEYY traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,407. Advantest has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantest will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

