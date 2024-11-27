AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 1783199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.03.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,720,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $60,526,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after purchasing an additional 480,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AerCap by 182.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 428,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3,568.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 427,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 416,096 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

