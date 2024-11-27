Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Libor Michalek Sells 100,821 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $6,866,918.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,071.39. The trade was a 38.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,744,203.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $4,940,888.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.