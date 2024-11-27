AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 4,542,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,026,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.