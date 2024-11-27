AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75. 4,005,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,083,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,088,000 after buying an additional 149,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after buying an additional 162,152 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

