Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562,005 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,213,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.