Aimia (TSE:AIM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 39904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

