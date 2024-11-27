Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Reduced by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,185,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKA Charitable Fund raised its position in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. MKA Charitable Fund now owns 2,015,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,632,000 after purchasing an additional 296,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 641,094 shares of company stock valued at $81,077,447 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

