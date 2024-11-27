AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 803.1% in November

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 803.1% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.33.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AKITA Drilling
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.