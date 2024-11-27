AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 803.1% in November

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 803.1% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

