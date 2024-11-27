Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue acquired 15,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,634. The trade was a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

