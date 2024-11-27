ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 261.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

