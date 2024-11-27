Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 68,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,951,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 133,653 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 158,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,138,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 287,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.