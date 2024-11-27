alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.16 ($7.54) and last traded at €7.00 ($7.37), with a volume of 3917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.98 ($7.35).

alstria office REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.47.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

