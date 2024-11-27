Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ALS traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.65. 11,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$27.43.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.