Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 25134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Amarc Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$41.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.
Amarc Resources Company Profile
Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.
