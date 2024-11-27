Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stake Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,178 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 479.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $9,495,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.