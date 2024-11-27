Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 16042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amphenol by 116.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

