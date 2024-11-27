Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of COWS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 8,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

