Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of COWS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 8,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.