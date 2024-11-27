Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 21,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 122,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Anaconda Mining Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
