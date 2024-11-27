Analysts Set Expectations for TransUnion FY2027 Earnings

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Redburn Atlantic boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic analyst S. Clinch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.23. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRU. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.6 %

TransUnion stock opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TransUnion by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in TransUnion by 426.4% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,078 shares of company stock worth $2,296,725 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.