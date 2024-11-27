Analyzing Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Risk and Volatility

Graham has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 4.86% 5.79% 3.21% Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $4.41 billion 0.92 $205.29 million $51.07 18.39 Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.16 million 0.87 -$5.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Graham and Golden Sun Health Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Summary

Graham beats Golden Sun Health Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution. The company also owns and operates television stations, restaurants, and entertainment venues; engages in the financial training and automobile dealerships business; offers social media management tools to connect newsrooms with their users; produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website; and publishes Slate, an online magazine, as well as French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. In addition, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health, hospice, and palliative services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators, and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; digital advertising services; power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies; dermatology and professional aesthetics, and skin care services; software and services; and operates pharmacy. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

