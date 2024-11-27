Analyzing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and KLDiscovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A KLDiscovery $345.80 million 0.00 -$34.81 million ($1.56) -0.02

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of KLDiscovery shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% KLDiscovery -20.91% -607.40% -9.45%

Summary

Tiga Acquisition beats KLDiscovery on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, insurance companies, and individuals worldwide. The company offers Nebula, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution that facilitates smarter ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents in an intuitive interface; Client Portal for consolidated visualizations and reporting for portfolio intelligence; KLD Processing, a proprietary processing application; ReadySuite to perform extensive QC on a production, normalize inbound submissions, or spot check the work of a colleague or supplier; Relativity for relativity enhancements and state-of-the-art HIVE infrastructure; Nebula Processing to process data with a higher degree of quality; and Nebula AI, a technology assisted review tool combined with a deep bench of experts, as well as managed services, remote document review, and managed document review services. It also provides computer forensics, ransomware data recovery, remote collection manager, data recovery, and data collection services. In addition, the company offers Nebula Archive, an advanced archiving solution for modern enterprise data management needs at scale; Nebula Intelligent Archive, a digital communications compliance platform with machine learning and analytics; and Office 365 Migration and Management, as well as information governance and advisory services. Further, it provides Ontrack EasyRecovery that allows clients to perform precise file recovery of data lost through deletion, reformatting, and various other data loss scenarios; Ontrack PowerControls, a granular restore software product; email extraction, tape solutions, and data destruction solutions; and professional services. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

