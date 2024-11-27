AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,599,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,873 shares.The stock last traded at $24.87 and had previously closed at $25.30.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,304 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after acquiring an additional 962,141 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 878,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 159.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,251,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,327,000 after acquiring an additional 768,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,504.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 391,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 367,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
