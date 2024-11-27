Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 3,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.59.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
