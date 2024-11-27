Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 3,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Aperam Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

About Aperam

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

