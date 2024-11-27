APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APTY traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,633. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

