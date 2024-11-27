Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 10% – Here’s Why

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 6,107,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,146,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.71.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

