Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 2.2 %

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,501. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $2.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 100.23%.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.