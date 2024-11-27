Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

