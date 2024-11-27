Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous final dividend of $0.34.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.11.
About Aristocrat Leisure
