Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.13 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 184,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,566,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 221.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

