Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.03. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.