Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $56,144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 89.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 30.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $35,200,125 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $638.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The firm has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

