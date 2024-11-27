Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille Sells 30,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,880.20. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Anthony Leveille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $215,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $427,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $205,000.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AESI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 288,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 121.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $996,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

