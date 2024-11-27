Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi Purchases 16,500 Shares

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Atlas Engineered Products stock remained flat at C$1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 203,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

