Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.02. 28,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 201,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Auna from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Auna by 75.3% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Auna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,338,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 53,024 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Auna by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Auna in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

