Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Short Interest Update

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 261.2% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Australian Oilseeds Price Performance

NASDAQ COOT remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Australian Oilseeds has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Australian Oilseeds stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Australian Oilseeds accounts for 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Australian Oilseeds as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Australian Oilseeds

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edoc Acquisition Corp. is based in Victor, New York.

