AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

AutoCanada Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.