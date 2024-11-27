Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.68 and last traded at $101.68, with a volume of 11799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.67.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 48,283 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,250,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

