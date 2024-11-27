Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 115.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $208.07 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $131.67 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.64.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

