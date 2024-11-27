Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 150 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after buying an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in MongoDB by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $335.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.95 and its 200 day moving average is $271.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,249. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

