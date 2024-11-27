Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 74 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $396.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.90 and a 200-day moving average of $345.63. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $272.34 and a 52 week high of $400.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

