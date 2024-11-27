Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,027,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.92 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.76.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

