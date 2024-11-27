Avestar Capital LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Fortinet by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 276.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,162 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

