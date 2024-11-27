Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 97.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,142,033.06. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $288.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $216.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

