Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.71. The firm has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

