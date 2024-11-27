Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.23) and last traded at GBX 1,444 ($18.15), with a volume of 288373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,388 ($17.45).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,272.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of £433.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,017.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -3,913.04%.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

