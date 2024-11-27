Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $44,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

