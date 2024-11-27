Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,624 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,081 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $162,464,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,943,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,965,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after buying an additional 1,316,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

